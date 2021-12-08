Celebrate National Brownie Day And Bake Homemade Brownies

Homemade brownies are easy to make and are sure to make your holiday guests feel at home. Try baking these crowd-pleasing brownies for a speedy dessert. 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
  2. Grease and flour an 8-inch square pan 
  3. In a large saucepan, melt ½ cup butter
  4. Remove from heat and stir in the rest of the ingredients until smooth
  5. Pour into pan 
  6. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 mins

Ingredients:

Brownies:

  • ½ cup butter
  • ½ cup flour
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt  
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/3 cup cocoa 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 

Frosting

  • 3 tablespoons softened butter 
  • 3 tablespoons cocoa 
  • Honey 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • 1 cup of confectioners sugar

