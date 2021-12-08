Celebrate National Brownie Day And Bake Homemade Brownies

Homemade brownies are easy to make and are sure to make your holiday guests feel at home. Try baking these crowd-pleasing brownies for a speedy dessert.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Grease and flour an 8-inch square pan
- In a large saucepan, melt ½ cup butter
- Remove from heat and stir in the rest of the ingredients until smooth
- Pour into pan
- Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 mins
Ingredients:
Brownies:
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup cocoa
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting:
- 3 tablespoons softened butter
- 3 tablespoons cocoa
- Honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup of confectioners sugar