The 21st day of the third month of the year signifies an important date for the down syndrome community in Central New York and beyond. It celebrates the uniqueness of the 21st chromosome which causes down syndrome. Locally, GiGi’s Playhouse is celebrating World Down Syndrome day, inviting the entire community to take part.

Marketing Communications Chair, Heather Rodriguez says the playhouse is hosting a special party for anyone to come into the playhouse and check out. For those who can’t join there are simple ways that we all can participate wherever we are.

“We are asking the community to take the acceptance pledge, which is very simple. It just means you’re going to take a stand to being accepting, generous and kind,” she says.

The organization doesn’t stop at just one day though. They’re also hosting a 5K inspirational walk and event that once again everyone is invited to attend. Heather adds that it’s all part of being one step closer to raising awareness and celebrating and accepting everyone for who they are.

“It’s an exciting time that we’re in … being able to share how GiGi’s playhouse is changing lives is helping us push further and further down the trail,” she adds.

To learn more about how you can celebrate today and for more about the work of GiGi’s Playhouse in Central New York, visit GiGisPlayhouse.org/Syracuse.