Celebrating World Post Day With USPS

October 9th is World Post Day and it’s a day to honor the work of those who work in the postal industry.

The United States Postal Service will be holding the area’s first drive-through postal hiring event. It will be Saturday from 12:30-2:30am at the Teall Avenue Station in Syracuse.

To learn more about careers, find area post offices, buy stamps, order free priority mail shipping boxes and more you can visit USPS.com.