CNY Couple Pens New Lifetime Movie Starring Reba McEntire and John Schneider

Country musician and actress Reba McEntire is teaming up with ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider in a new lifetime movie written by a Central New York couple.

“Christmas In Tune”, follows McEntire’s and Schneider’s characters Georgia and Joe Winter, a longtime famous singing couple who reunite years later for a Christmas charity event. Screenwriting duo Juliet and Keith Giglio moved to Central New York to teach screenwriting. This is their fourth Lifetime movie.

You can watch “Christmas In Tune” on Friday, November 26, at 8 p.m. on the Lifetime Network and watch the trailer at MyLifetime.com.