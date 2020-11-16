Easy, 10 Minute Tiramisu

This holiday season cut your oven some slack with a perfect no bake dessert, Tiramisu!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (8floz/225ml) heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup (8oz/225g) mascarpone cheese, room temperature
  • 1/3 cup (2 1/2 oz/71g) sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon Amaretto liquor or Brandy (optional but yummy!)
  • 2 cups (16oz/450ml) espresso or STRONG coffee at room temperature
  • 1 pack Ladyfingers (Boudoir biscuits/Savoiardi. Look for eggless if needed)
  • Cocoa powder for dusting the top

Directions:

  • Beat whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla until soft peaks form.
  • Add in mascarpone cheese and amaretto (if using) and continue to whip to stiff peaks.
  • Dip ladyfingers in coffee (and brandy if using) and place in an 8×8 pan to make the first layer – you can fit about 7 cookies in each layer. Don’t let them soak as the will fall apart, just a quick dunk in the coffee is enough.
  • Spread half of the whipped cream mixture on top of the first layer of ladyfingers. Repeat process with the second layer of ladyfingers and cream mixture.
  • Dust the top of dessert with cocoa powder using a sieve. Refrigerate for about 2-4 hours (it gets even better in the fridge and is a perfect make-ahead dessert).
  • Enjoy!

