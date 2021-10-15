Enjoy Seasonal Hand-Crafted Cocktails at Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen

As Seen On
Posted: / Updated:

Nothing ends a week like a good dessert and a cocktail!  

With the leaves and cooler temperatures, you can enjoy a handcrafted cocktail at Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen. From chocolate to caramel apple martini, Head Bartender Santo Mato says they have many options to choose from.

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen is in Limestone Plaza and also offers outdoor seating and a back patio where local musicians help entertain those that are enjoying a meal. 

For more information, you can visit, AvicollisCoalFire.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area