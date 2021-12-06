Everson Museum Festival of Trees and Light Back In-Person

Everson Museum Festival of Trees and Light is back in-person and this year there is more to do, see and buy.

The festival features live performances including the A Capella Jam with nearly 10 groups and the Syracuse Ballet. There will also be art-making and storytelling activities for kids, stunning displays of seasonal items, and trees for purchase. This year, the festival will also include artist-made wares and locally sourced products.

The Festival of Trees and Light is taking place December 4th through December 19th at the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for members and students. Kids are free with the exception of a $5 art-making fee on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit, Everson.org.