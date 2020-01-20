Find your perfect match with Volunteer CNY

Match yourself with the perfect organization to give back to through Volunteer CNY. Get paired with a cause according to your interests, skills and schedule. By creating an account, users can find agencies near them using filters such as age and distance.

Katie Hanlon, Community Engagement Coordinator at the United Way of Central New York, said there are many agencies in our community that need volunteers. 

“People need help every day, in every aspect in our community,” said Hanlon. “It makes you feel good and you have a sense of purpose. Volunteers are 10 times more likely to become donors.”

The website, which is a United Way initiative, is also a resource for companies to keep track of their employee’s volunteer hours. They can see the progress of their corporate social responsibility. 

“We try to match companies with whatever they are looking to do,” says Hanlon. “Whether it’s a day of service like the MLK day today or if it’s a recurring volunteer opportunity like making sandwiches for the Samaritan Center. We have companies that do that monthly.”

For more information and to create an account, click here.

