Former Syracuse University Athlete in “Pursuit of Positivity”

Former Syracuse University lacrosse player Morgan Alexander has made it her mission to spread a message of hope and understanding when it comes to mental health.

After struggling with her own mental health issues following many surgeries she sustained as an athlete, Morgan says she understood the importance of sharing her story to encourage others to get help when they need it.

“A big thing I wanted to do was show vulnerability and if you are struggling with mental health, that you’re not alone,” she says.

Morgan started working with Morgan’s Message, an organization that was created after a Duke Woman’s lacrosse player tore her ACL and committed suicide. Her work with the organization propelled her to do even more. She came up with the idea to create sweatshirts that anyone can wear with her favorite quote, “Cherish What Makes You Different.”

“I figure if I can get kids running around wearing sweatshirts in honor of mental health, it’s going to help end the stigma, ” she says. “And I’ve already sold 300 sweatshirts so I would say I’ve achieved my goal so far.”

Hoodies are $45 each, plus $5.99 for shipping. To learn more about Morgan’s brand and to purchase a sweatshirt for you or someone you love, visit her on Instagram at @shop_PursuitOfPositivity.