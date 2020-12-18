Fun Ways To Enjoy Milk This Holiday Season!

This holiday season, make some “milk moments” with your family and friends!

Registered Dietitian Molly Morgan says not only will you make great memories, your body will get all the benefits that milk provides. Calcium, vitamin D and potassium are three essential nutrients found in milk, and there’s 8 grams of protein in every 8-ounce glass

While many Americans, including children, fall short of these nutrients in their diets, Morgan says it’s very easy to incorporate milk into your daily routine. Some ideas:

Add it to your smoothies for added nutrients

Beef up the protein in your favorite comfort meals like mac and cheese

Make your hot chocolate with milk to up the creaminess

As an incentive to get you to drink milk, the American Dairy Association North East is running a #MakeMilkMoments Sweepstakes. You can enter a video for a chance to win $500 and a nostalgic gift basket! Click here to learn more.

Morgan also shared some festive ways to incorporate milk. Enjoy!

Hot Chocolate Bombs

3/4 cup milk chocolate chips

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/8 cup crushed peppermints

4 cups of piping hot milk

Melt 3/4 cup of milk chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second increments until melted. Spoon a tablespoon of chocolate in each section of a 2″ diameter spherical mold (with 6 half-sphere cavities). Using the spoon’s back, spread the chocolate up all sides of the mold, making sure it reaches the mold’s top. Freeze for 15 minutes or refrigerate for 30 minutes until completely set.

Carefully remove chocolate from mold. Taking one 1/2 of the sphere, place it, hollow side down, on a warmed ceramic until the edges of the sphere half begin to melt. Fill with 1 tablespoon of hot chocolate mix, 5 mini marshmallows, and 1-2 teaspoons of crushed peppermint. Quickly work to place a second sphere half on a plate to melt the edges slightly and place on top of the filled half. Using the back of a slightly warmed metal spoon, smooth the chocolate’s seam, making sure that there are no holes. Place back in refrigerator or freezer for 5 additional minutes to finish setting.

When ready to enjoy, place the cocoa bomb in 10 ounces of piping hot milk, enjoy the show, and use a spoon to mix up up the chocolate and marshmallows for your cozy cup.

Hot Chocolate Boards

Wooden cutting board

Pre-filled mugs of hot chocolate (10 ounces of piping hot milk mixed with 1/4 cup of hot cocoa mix)

Marshmallows (mini or regular-sized)

Cookies

Seasonal candies (peppermint chocolate park and nonpareils are our go-tos)

Arrange the cookies and candies around the board, working to cover the entire board. Place small candies in festive prep bowls to corral them and add height to the board. Let the smiles ensue!