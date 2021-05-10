Healthy Mondays: Get Up, Get Moving & Feel Better

Syracuse University is encouraging you to get up, get moving, and feel better – through the Healthy Monday program.

“Healthy Monday is a national public health initiative” says Mary Kate Schutt, Assistant Director of the Syracuse University Lerner Center for Public Health Promotion. “It’s designed to stop the spread of chronic disease by basically leveraging Monday as a tool for people to set a healthy intention and start, but also sustain healthy behaviors.”

Starting Monday, May 17, they have partnered with the DIEMlife platform for the Healthy Monday Race Across the U.S. It’s a 12-week event where participants will log activities and behaviors related to physical, mental and environmental wellness.

“It’s really a comprehensive program designed to support any sort of well-being” says Schutt. “So, whether you have goals to move more, eat well, manage your mental health or stress a little bit better, we have activities and supports for you to improve any aspect of your well-being.”

Everyone can participate in the Healthy Monday Race Across the U.S. You do not have to be part of the Syracuse University community.

“This was a great fit with Syracuse University and the Healthy Monday campaign” says DIEMlife’s CEO and founder, Timothy Midgley. “We’re super excited to make an impact and track some actions and have fun along the way.”

Click here to learn more or register to take part in the Healthy Monday Race Across the U.S.