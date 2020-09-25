How The Syracuse University Marching Band Is Adapting During COVID-19

The Syracuse University Marching Band is known to bring the energy to games at the Dome.

Dr. Timothy Diem, Director of Athletic Bands, says the marching band is still able to perform and rehearsal it just may look a little different. The band has been practicing outside and following social distancing guidelines by being more spaced out and keeping the groups to under 50 players.

Bell coverings are used on every horn to mitigate anything coming out of their instrument and performance face masks are being worn so members can still reach their mouth piece. Diem says they’re enjoying the opportunity to be together making music again.

You can see the Syracuse University Marching Band for the Syracuse Football home opener on Cuse.com.