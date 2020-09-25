How The Syracuse University Marching Band Is Adapting During COVID-19

As Seen On
Posted: / Updated:

The Syracuse University Marching Band is known to bring the energy to games at the Dome.

Dr. Timothy Diem, Director of Athletic Bands, says the marching band is still able to perform and rehearsal it just may look a little different. The band has been practicing outside and following social distancing guidelines by being more spaced out and keeping the groups to under 50 players.

Bell coverings are used on every horn to mitigate anything coming out of their instrument and performance face masks are being worn so members can still reach their mouth piece. Diem says they’re enjoying the opportunity to be together making music again.

You can see the Syracuse University Marching Band for the Syracuse Football home opener on Cuse.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected