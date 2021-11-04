How To Curb Your Anxiety

With the holiday season upon us Life Coach David Essel gives us some advice on how to curve your anxiety.

When anxiety hits Essel suggests focusing on your breathing. Rather than breathing with your chest, he recommends belly breathing.

In addition, he suggests taking a few minutes a day to exercise as simple as taking a 10-15 minute walk. And while it may be hard for some Essel says eliminating all caffeine can help too. Caffeine will only exacerbate the effects of anxiety in your life.

If you need help trying to manage the craziness, the anxiety, and the uncertainty of what we are all going through, visit David Essel’s website at TalkDavid.com