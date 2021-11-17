How To Keep Your Gut Health In Check This Holiday Season

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can make for a crazy time of year. Mix in cold and flu season, and an ongoing pandemic and dietician Kelly Springer says there’s a lot to think about. That’s why she says we need to make sure our gut health is stronger than ever.

“We know that making healthy food choices is one of the easiest ways to support gut health and it can start with a simple edition of Lifeway Kefir,” she says.

A single cup of the cultured milk smoothie contains 12 live and active cultures that work to boost immunity, curb sugar cravings, and support digestion. And just in time for the holidays, they have new flavors to try: Cranberry Crème Brulee, Pumpkin Spice, and Eggnog.

For those who prefer a supplement, Kelly recommends trying a new product called Gut Armor. The key ingredients include vitamin D3 and Butyrate. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that is made by health-promoting bacteria in your gut. Use coupon code KELLYSCHOICEGUT10 for 10% off.

Kelly says that implementing these tips all year long and especially during the holidays can be the key to better health.

“For every sing meal, especially this Thanksgiving, make sure you have fiber rich sources,” she says. “All three things in combination are going to keep you reducing stress, boosting immunity and staying healthy.”

