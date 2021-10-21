How To Make Spiced Scones with Craisins and Maple Glaze

(WPIX) -- After COVID-19 put a pause on Halloween spending last year, experts say it’s expected to rise near pre-pandemic levels this year.

A recent study reveals an estimated 65 percent of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58 percent in 2020.

With Halloween just days away, skeletons, ghouls, goblins, and other creatures are at Spirit Halloween in Massapequa, Long Island. Customers said they’re making up for lost times brought on by the pandemic by stocking all the Halloween essentials this year.