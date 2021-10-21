How To Make Spiced Scones with Craisins and Maple Glaze

While fall is in the air why not make a sweet treat to make at home! Baker Tina Zaccardi shows us how to make her Spiced Scones with Craisins and Maple Glaze.
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup of Cake Flour
- ¼ Cup of Granulated Sugar
- 2 ¼ Teaspoons of Baking Powder
- ¼ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon
- ½ Teaspoon of Ground Ginger
- ½ Teaspoon Nutmeg
- 1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cloves
- 6 Tablespoons of Cold Unsalted Butter
- 2/3 Cup of Toasted Pecans coarsely chopped
- 2/3 Cup of Dried Cranberries
- ¾-1 Cup of Heavy Cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Whisk together the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- Cut the butter into ½” cubes and add it to the flour mixture.
- Toss the mixture to coat the butter cubes in flour.
- Squeeze the pieces of butter into the flour until you have a mixture that looks like coarse cornmeal with some pieces the size of large peas.
- Place in the freezer for 5 minutes.
- Add the pecans and dried cranberries and stir gently to incorporate.
- Add ¾ cup of heavy cream and using a spatula stir the mixture gently until the mixture holds together. If the mixture seems dry add additional heavy cream 1 Tablespoon at a time.
- Divide the dough in half and shape each into a ball. Pat each half into a 5” circle, cut each into 6 wedges and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with extra sugar. (If you are going to glaze after baking, omit the sprinkling of sugar over the cream)
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until light golden brown.
Optional Maple Glaze
- 1 Cup of Powdered Sugar
- 2 Tablespoons of Maple Syrup
Extra:
- Extra Pecans for Garnish
- Whisk together the powdered sugar and enough of the maple syrup so you have a consistency that can be drizzled over the scones. If your maple syrup is very thick you can add a bit of water or milk to get the glaze to a drizzle consistency.
- Garnish with chopped pecans.
For more recipes, you can find Tina online at TinaZaccardi.com.