How To Make Spiced Scones with Craisins and Maple Glaze

While fall is in the air why not make a sweet treat to make at home! Baker Tina Zaccardi shows us how to make her Spiced Scones with Craisins and Maple Glaze.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour
  • ½ Cup of Cake Flour
  • ¼ Cup of Granulated Sugar
  • 2 ¼ Teaspoons of Baking Powder
  • ¼ Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon
  • ½ Teaspoon of Ground Ginger
  • ½ Teaspoon Nutmeg
  • 1/8 Teaspoon of Ground Cloves
  • 6 Tablespoons of Cold Unsalted Butter
  • 2/3 Cup of Toasted Pecans coarsely chopped
  • 2/3 Cup of Dried Cranberries
  • ¾-1 Cup of Heavy Cream

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  • Whisk together the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  • Cut the butter into ½” cubes and add it to the flour mixture.
  • Toss the mixture to coat the butter cubes in flour.
  • Squeeze the pieces of butter into the flour until you have a mixture that looks like coarse cornmeal with some pieces the size of large peas.
  • Place in the freezer for 5 minutes.
  • Add the pecans and dried cranberries and stir gently to incorporate.
  • Add ¾ cup of heavy cream and using a spatula stir the mixture gently until the mixture holds together.  If the mixture seems dry add additional heavy cream 1 Tablespoon at a time.
  • Divide the dough in half and shape each into a ball.  Pat each half into a 5” circle, cut each into 6 wedges and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  • Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with extra sugar. (If you are going to glaze after baking, omit the sprinkling of sugar over the cream)
  • Bake for 20-25 minutes or until light golden brown.

Optional Maple Glaze

  • 1 Cup of Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons of Maple Syrup

Extra:

  • Extra Pecans for Garnish
  • Whisk together the powdered sugar and enough of the maple syrup so you have a consistency that can be drizzled over the scones. If your maple syrup is very thick you can add a bit of water or milk to get the glaze to a drizzle consistency.
  • Garnish with chopped pecans.

For more recipes, you can find Tina online at TinaZaccardi.com.

