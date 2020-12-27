How You Can Be A “Holiday Hero” This Week

The holiday season is about giving and what better way to celebrate than by filling a desperate need — and donating blood.

NewsChannel 9 and American Red Cross have teamed up once again for the annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

It’s happening all week at the Art and Home Center at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Katie Hout, an Account Manager with the American Red Cross, says every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic, nor do treatments for heart conditions, organ transplants, and treatment for cancer or sickle cell disease. That’s why blood donations remain essential to the health of the community.

The Holiday Heroes Blood Drive is happening 10am to 4pm daily, through January 1st.

All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt and a $5 Dunkin’ Gift Card. Donors will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card or Apple AirPods.

Appointments are recommended, and you can make on by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by clicking here.