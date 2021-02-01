Kids & Allowance: How Much Is Too Much?

It’s a debate that parents have always struggled with: how much is too much when it comes to the allowance their kids get.

“Once kids understand that they need money to buy things, I think that’s the time parents can start doling out a little money on a weekly basis, and I think the reason behind offering an allowance is to teach kids how to save” says Child & Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere.

There are different things children can do to earn an allowance, but Dr. Pellettiere says chores should not be among them.

