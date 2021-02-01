Kids & Allowance: How Much Is Too Much?

It’s a debate that parents have always struggled with: how much is too much when it comes to the allowance their kids get.

“Once kids understand that they need money to buy things, I think that’s the time parents can start doling out a little money on a weekly basis, and I think the reason behind offering an allowance is to teach kids how to save” says Child & Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere.

There are different things children can do to earn an allowance, but Dr. Pellettiere says chores should not be among them.

Watch the video above to see her share her thoughts on the topic.

