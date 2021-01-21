Learn To Cook in Paris Without Ever Leaving Home

On a quest to ‘get away’ even despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bridge Street Co-Host Sistina Giordano was determined to find new ways for everyone to explore, even if they couldn’t leave home. Sistina’s first food-inspired adventure takes us on Parisian cooking experience in the heart of Paris.

La Cuisine Paris is a leisure cooking school specializing in all things French. Pre-Pandemic experiences included in-person cooking opportunities, but Owner and Founder Jane Bertch says that everything changed nearly one year ago.

Today, foodies and home chefs of all levels can learn how to make popular Parisian foods including, macarons, croissants, french bread and more. La Cuisine Paris offers live classes via Zoom as well as recorded options for those wishing to learn at their leisure. The cost to attend a virtual class is $32. To register and to learn more, visit LaCuisineParis.com.

