Lights on the Lake Kicks Off With A Few Changes

One of the areas favorite winter traditions, Lights on The Lake, is back and better with a few changes.

The annual event has opened to cars this past week with over two miles of lights in Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool. Due to COVID-19 they will not be allowing any walkers or dogs through the display.

This year, tickets must be purchased in advance online and there will only be a limited number of tickets available each day. This is to limit contact, money handling and help establish capacity limits. New this year, Lights on the Lake is offering up a foam lightsaber for purchase online, which allows you to be part of the light show.

The attraction will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 10. The cost is six dollars on Monday and Tuesday – discounted thanks to Wegman’s, $10 on Wednesday and Thursday and $20 on Friday through Sunday.

For more information you can visit LightsOnTheLake.com.