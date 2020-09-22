Local Author Retraces Path in “Nobody Hitchhikes Anymore”

A Syracuse Native traveled more than 3000 miles hitchhiking on foot from Syracuse to San Francisco and wrote about it in his new book.

Ed Griffin-Nolan took the trip in 2018, more than 40 years after his first cross country adventure in the same way. “Nobody Hitchhikes anymore” is available now wherever books are sold. You can also learn more about Ed and his story online at NobodyHitchhikesanymore.com.