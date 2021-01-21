Looking Back At Bills QB Josh Allen’s Pre-NFL Career

On a quest to 'get away' even despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bridge Street Co-Host Sistina Giordano was determined to find new ways for everyone to explore, even if they couldn't leave home. Sistina's first food-inspired adventure takes us on Parisian cooking experience in the heart of Paris.

La Cuisine Paris is a leisure cooking school specializing in all things French. Pre-Pandemic experiences included in-person cooking opportunities, but Owner and Founder Jane Bertch says that everything changed nearly one year ago.