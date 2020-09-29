Monthly Subscription Boxes From Play2Learn Tot Time

Play 2 Learn Tot has been forced to pivot their usual business model, like many small businesses in the midst of the global pandemic. While they’re unable to meet with parents and toddlers in person, Founder Kelly Owens Vincentini has come up with a fun way to get kids active at home.

They’re offering families a monthly subscription box that includes themed activities, simple art projects, and access to a 30 minute recorded virtual class. The projects and experiences are most ideal for children ages 2 to 6 years but younger children can certainly enjoy some of the activities too.

To order your monthly subscription box and to learn more visit Play2Learntot.com and click on the “Monthly Subscription” tab on the screen to order. The order deadline is Thursday, October 1st.

