My So-Called Band Makes Music To Raise Money

Making music and raising money – the guys of My So-Called Band will play the music of the 90’s to support todays causes.

“There’s just a lot of stuff going on right now in the world and we just want to feel included in that” says drummer Nick Streeter. “Not only do we just miss each other, we want to be in the same room and play music with each other like we’re used to, but a lot of people need our help right now.”

The band will play together from Singers Karaoke Club in Solvay on Saturday, June 13th. The shows will stream on their social media pages. Their 6pm concert benefits COVID-19 relief, with the 8pm show benefiting Black Lives Matter.

“You can go to our Facebook page and they’ll just have everything right there and there’s going to be a bunch of different charities you can donate to” guitar player Mark Turley says. “Were going to be donating to as well. You’re open to donate to as many as you’d like for whatever amount you can afford and just help the cause.”

Streeter and Turley are joined in the band by bass player Steve Peterson and guitar player Caleb Liber.

Click here to visit My So-Called Band’s Facebook page.

Click here to visit My So-Called Band’s Instagram page.