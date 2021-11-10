OHA Sharing CNY’s Long Brewing History with The Brewseum at Heritage Hill

The Onondaga Historical Association and Heritage Hill Brewery are calling all beer lovers for their collaboration of “The Brewseum”.

The area of CNY has a long history of brewing going back two centuries. With the help of the Palladino family, OHA is dedicated to bringing that history to the public.

You can take part in the grand opening of “The Brewseum” on November 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include two drink tickets and dinner.

To purchase them or learn more you can visit CNYHistory.org.