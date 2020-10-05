Preventing Foodborne Illnesses From Frozen Foods

The holidays are going to look a lot different this year thanks to COVID-19, and that’s presenting a challenge for parents on how to help their kids understand it.

"What do you think of when you think of this time of year between Halloween and Christmas" asks Child & Family Psychologist Tanya Pellettiere, PhD. "The big word for me is tradition and it’s the one thing that I think you know kids really look forward to. Families really look forward to."