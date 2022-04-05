Before he was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Felix Cavaliere was a Pre-med student at Syracuse University, Class of 1964. Today, he’s known as “The King of Blue-eyed Soul,” and a music legend with four #1 hits to his credit with the Sixties sensations, The Rascals. The talented singer and keyboardist is also an accomplished music producer. And he’s just released his autobiography, “Memoir of a Rascal.”

He remembers his time as a student at SU, playing with bands on the front porches of Frat Row.

During the later half of the 1960’s, his group The Rascals topped the charts with hits like “Good Lovin’,” “Groovin’,” “and ”People Got to Be Free.” Those classics and other best-sellers like “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “How Can I Be Sure,” and “A Beautiful Morning” are still familiar to music lovers everywhere.

Today, Felix Cavaliere calls Nashville home, and he’s still playing the hits on tour with “Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals.” They play the Seneca-Niagara Resort Casino in Niagara Falls USA on Friday, April 8. And his book is available wherever you buy good books, and through his website, FelixCavaliereMusic.com.