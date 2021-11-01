Recognizing and Preventing Strokes

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and the faster it’s treated, the more likely the patient is to recover.

That’s why knowing the signs of a stroke is so important.

Dr. Grahame Gould with the Upstate Medical University Brain and Spine Center wants you to know that strokes occur in one in four people worldwide and can happen to anyone at any age.

While research shows that most people say they would call 911, real-world data shows up to 75% of those experiencing a stroke call friends or family instead. This means important time is lost and patients have fewer medical options.

Dr. Gould recommends the F.A.S.T acronym for remembering how to recognize a stroke:

F – face drooping

A – arm weakness

S – speech difficulty

T – time to call 911

Nearly 50% of adults have high blood pressure, the leading cause of strokes. Most strokes may be prevented with healthy lifestyle habits like regular exercise, reducing sodium, eating more fruits and vegetables, and controlling your blood pressure.

To learn more about how you can reduce your chance of Stroke, visit Stroke.org.