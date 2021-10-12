Sammy Rae & The Friends Rock the Westcott Theater

Sammy Rae & The Friends, an indie band with a major following, brings fun and glitter to the Westcott Theater on Sunday, October 17th. Sammy Rae & The Friends bridge the gap between funk, rock, and folk music in their “Let’s Throw a Party” tour, named after their newest EP.

Fronting the band is singer/songwriter Sammy Rae, an expert in giving intimate performances that make even the largest venues feel small. The band celebrates a unique relationship with their fans who they call their “friends”. Every audience member is invited to become a part of the band’s inner circle and to showcase their truest self.

Sammy Rae says that “When I was listening to the bands I was obsessed with… what I found I was lacking was this personal connection to the project… I never knew how to reach those artists.” That’s why she is so dedicated to keeping her project “as grassroots as possible and about the audience for as long as possible.” Sammy says of their audience, “We owe it all to them.”

Sammy Rae & The Friends are performing at the Westcott Theater at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th. You can listen to Sammy Rae & The Friends and purchase tickets to their upcoming shows at SammyRae.com.