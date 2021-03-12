Silence on South Salina Street: An Update About The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade

While the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade was one of the first things cancelled when the pandemic hit, a year ago, this year will also pass without crowds along the parade route downtown, but the parade spirits haven’t dimmed.

With no parade again in 2021, St. Patrick’s Parade President Janet Higgins and her committee have stayed fully engaged with the community amid the pandemic. Higgins says that they have been working hard with the Hunger Project over the past year.

Even with no parade, the committee has been able to donate over over $50,000 to several local food pantries in Central New York. Higgins says they will be donating an additional $20,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York as a grant in the coming days.

Janet is hopeful for a St. Patrick’s Parade in 2022 and says “it will be a parade for the record books.” They’re excited for next years parade and the 2022 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade will kick off on March 12th 2022 at high noon on NewsChannel 9.

For more information about Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade updates you can visit SyracuseStPatricksParade.org.