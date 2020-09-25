Steve Makes An Easy Game Day Hawaiian Pizza

Ahead of the Syracuse football home opener on Saturday September 26th Steve is cooking up an easy pizza to prepare for game day.
Ingredients:
- Boboli Pizza Crust
- Shredded Mozzarella cheese (shredded — or block if you want to make me work)
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sauce (regular)
- Diced or Sliced Pineapple, drained
- Diced Ham
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Drizzle ½ cup of barbeque sauce on crust
- Sprinkle shredded cheese
- Place diced pineapple and ham to liking
- Bake in oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown
- Enjoy!
