Support Gigi’s Playhouse This Holiday Season

When COVID-19 hit Central New York, Gigi’s Playhouse was one of many organizations forced to close its doors. Since then, the playhouse has been able to reinvent the way they support individuals with Down syndrome and their families, but they still need your help.

After taking some time to reevaluate what they could do, Gigi’s Playhouse reopened for in-person programming in August. That in-person programming along with many virtual programs have become an important part of Gigi’s Playhouse over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together with your help, they can continue to provide help to many in our community free of charge. To learn more about how you can help Gigi’s Playhouse financially or to volunteer, visit GigisPlayhouse.org/Syracuse.

