Support Local and Shop In the Crouse-Marshall Business District

Crouse Ave and Marshall street, it’s where the campus meets the community and with the holiday season underway, it’s a great time to shop and support local!

Whether you need Syracuse University gear at Manny's or a bite to eat at Winnie's Soul Delicious you can find something for anybody. You can shop local within the Crouse Marshall District.

Manny’s is located at 151 Marshall Street and for more information, you can visit, MannysOnline.com and if Winnies Soul Delicious is located at 123 Marshall Street and you can also find her on Facebook.