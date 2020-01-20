Annual MLK Day of Service food and clothing drive celebrates 20 years

As Seen On
Posted: / Updated:

Rather than taking the day off, volunteers of all ages in Central New York are celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service at the Syracuse Community Connections, marking a 20 year tradition.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered for a clothing and food drive, where items will be distributed to churches, shelters, and those who were previously incarcerated, throughout the Onondaga County.

Volunteers worked together to gather winter clothes, package personal items for women, prepare up to 400 sandwiches, and gather diapers and formula for children.

Helen Hudson, who works with United Way of Central New York, said there is a huge need for feeding others and keeping others warm in the community.

“With this event, we’re going to touch over 300 families,” she said. “That’s a lot of families in a small community that we’re still having to give a hand up.”

Mari, who was among the younger volunteers, is proud to be setting an example for her generation.

“It is fun to do, I know that I’m making a difference and I know I can impact other’s based on what I’m doing.”

For more information contact Helen Hudson at 315-428-2203 or email at HHudson@UnitedWay-CNY.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected