Syracuse NAACP CNY Virtual Freedom Fund Dinner Goes Virtual

Like many things this year, the Syracuse NAACP CNY Virtual Freedom Fund has chosen to go virtual. The dinner will be Saturday October 24th with virtual check in starting at 4pm and the event starts at 5pm. Individual tickets are $30 or two for $55. For an additional cost you can get takeout dinner included for the event.

For more information you can visit SyracuseNAACP.com or visit them on Facebook.