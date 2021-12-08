Syracuse Native is Head Electrician On National Tour of “Waitress”

The national tour of the hit Broadway musical, “Waitress”, is in town this week. One of our viewers wrote in to let us know that Syracuse native, Devin Croad, is working as the Head Electrician. In her email, she wrote, “So many times athletes are celebrated! Sometimes we need to celebrate the achievements of those in the arts!!!”

The role of the head electrician is to move the lighting package from city to city and then maintain the integrity of the lighting design as the show gets moved from theater to theater. Croad attended SUNY Oswego where he studied Theater and says it’s “all about who you know.”

Working on a national tour is rewarding, but also grueling:

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that when you get up out of your seats [the crew is] already moving the show… because 8 am the next day, we have to be ready to go in the next city. So, the crew will work until three in the morning, and then get on a sleeper bus, and we sleep for three or four hours max and then wake up in the next city and do it all again.” Devin Croad

There are still seats left to see Waitress on Wednesday, December 8th through Sunday, December 12th. For tickets visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.