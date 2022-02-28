Baseball owners have threatened to delay opening day if they don’t have a new contract with players by February 28th, but that shouldn’t affect the minor league schedule. In fact, Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol says it’s the most important message to get out.

“They assume that it’s one baseball and everybody’s shut down but we’ve been getting that information out that we’re opening and I’m sure it’s going to be a sunny, glorious day on April 5th,” he says.

This year, the baseball season will be opening on a Tuesday night against the Yankees, and as usual, the Mets will offer fun incentives to kick off the 75-game season.

To help usher in an all new season, fans can get an early sneak peek at this year’s season ahead of opening night.

On Saturday, March 5th, the Syracuse Mets will also host their first in-person open house event since 2020. Smorol says it’s a great way for fans and the community to check out the stadium, purchase tickets and learn more about the fun promotions being offered this season.



“We have 75 games and nobody does what we do, so we’re going to have fireworks extravaganzas, lights, jerseys, bobbleheads and shirts,” he says. “When you look at the breadth of what we do, nobody pound for pound does what we do over here and we’re super excited to do it every night.”

The Syracuse Mets Host their annual spring open house on Saturday, March 5th from 10am to 1pm at the Historic NBT Bank Stadium. And don’t miss opening night at the ballpark against the Yankees on Tuesday, April 5th. For more information, to purchase tickets and check out what’s new at the team store online visit, SyracuseMets.com.