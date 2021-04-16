Taste of Syracuse Cancelled For 2021, But Organizers Plan New Event

Central New York’s first big festival of summer season – Taste of Syracuse – has been cancelled for 2021.

“We don’t want to do a half-baked event” says Carrie Wojtaszek of Galaxy Media, which runs the event. “We don’t want to have, you know, limited time slots, limited music and right now the rules are 200 people at an outdoor event so how do you go from 200 people to 200,000 within just a couple of months?”

Wojtaszek says it was a tough decision to cancel for the second straight year, but that every option was considered including putting up gates to monitor who was entering.

“We just felt that, you know, we weren’t going to be able to do the full Taste in its glory, so we didn’t want to do it all” she adds.

As a replacement, Wojtaszek and other organizers have come up with a new event: Picnics At The Park.

“We are going to do every Thursday during the lunch hour, from 11am to 2pm. We’ll rotate different food trucks and local food vendors and of course those favorite $1 samples, and we will also bring in live music.”

Wojtaszek says at this point, reservations will be required under current COVID-19 protocols. Final details, including park locations and food vendors, are still being worked out.

