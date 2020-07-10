The Oncenter Presents World Renowned Mentalist Max Major

Mentalism, hypnosis and mind-bending fun. It sure sounds like all the makings of a fun time, right?

World-renowned Mentalist Max Major is bringing his show, Remote Control: A Mindreading Experiment, to audiences in Central New York.

While the show is being presented by The Oncenter, it’s being done virtually, allowing everyone with passes the chance to watch and participate from home.

“Usually I’m on stage with people reading their minds, getting inside their heads” says Major. “But now, we can actually do this through the screen and in many ways, I think it’s even more incredible and more amazing because wherever you are in the world you actually can experience this for yourself. You don’t have to travel anywhere, just right from the comfort of your own home.”

Major says as a kid, he enjoyed entertaining people and always felt like he had the ability to read people. He’s spent years studying the mind and perfecting what he does.

Remote Control: A Mindreading Experiment is being held via Zoom at 7pm on July 17, 18 and 19. With a limited number of passes available, the show is both intimate and interactive.

“For the audience, in many ways, it’s more amazing because it’s like we’re not even in the same room, you know let alone the same state” adds Major.

