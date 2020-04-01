Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home Adapting to COVID-19

While losing a loved one is already an emotional and stressful time, funeral homes around the world and right here in Central New York are dealing with new rules and guidelines amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Thomas J. Pirro Funeral Home says that funeral services at this time can only include immediate family and funeral homes are abiding by the social distancing rule put in place by Governor Cuomo.

Streaming services have been offered for people outside immediate families who are forced to come to terms with the loss of a loved one during this trying time. Families do have the option to postpone services and memorialize at a later date also.

And what’s often known as a challenging time in anyone’s life, is made even more difficult with the health crisis happening now. Thomas J. Pirro Funeral home says they are committed to helping Central New Yorkers navigate the process and are willing and able to help in any way they can. To learn more visit, tjpfuneralhome.com.