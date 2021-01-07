Turn Your Old T-Shirts Into Memories With Project Repat

Project Repat has been turning T-shirts into lifelong memories since 2012 all because of an idea out of Nairobi Kenya.

Co-Founder Ross Lohr was there doing non-profit education work when he realized how many Kenyans were wearing t-shirt’s from donations likely made in the United States and sold off to other countries.

Amazed by the amount of t-shirts sold off and sent overseas, he and his partner came up with a few ways to help non-profits in East Africa and Americans and their t-shirts too. On a mission to bring back textile jobs gone overseas, Project Repat takes your old t-shirts and turns them into quilts that you can keep forever.

The process is simple and people of all ages have taken part.

To learn more about Project Repat and how you can repurpose your old shirts, visit ProjectRepat.com.

