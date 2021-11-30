Upstate Medical University Expert Weighs in On Omicron Variant

The United States is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and now with growing concerns about the new Omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state emergency as the New York State closely monitors the variant.

So what exactly does this all mean? Dr. Elizabeth Asiago Reddy, Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate Medical University says that while there has been a swift response to uncovering the variant, there is still so much that is unknown.

“The concerns that have been raised are that this variant appears to have more mutations compared to the other mutations that have been discovered,” she says. “We’re all waiting on information as quickly as we can get it.”

There are no known cases in Central New York to day, but Dr. Asiago-Reddy says that we can all take the necessary precautions to stay safe. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, vaccines are widely available, so please get vaccinated,” she says. “If you’re do for a booster get boosted … and what we’ve seen from vaccinations is that they have a remarkable ability to be effective even when there are mutations present that are concerning,” she adds.

More and more, Dr. Asiago-Reddy says that vaccinations will help to dramatically reduce the likelihood of severe illness and certainly death and that is a big part in combatting COVID-19 and its variants.

“What we really have to be focussed on is keeping our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and keeping people from becoming critically ill, she says. “With that being said, this virus has shown us that it’s tricky and it will mutate, she adds. “We do have to stay on our toes and we have to use precautions that make sense and that we continue to do over time.”