The largest one-day Corvette car show in the Northeast is coming to Oneida County.

The 28th annual Vettes At The Beach – put on by the Syracuse Corvette Club – is planned for Sunday, July 25th.

“On a great weather day. we should expect over 500 Corvettes” says Jim Ennis, the club’s president. “We’ll be packing them into the Sylvan Beach are both by the green and by the water.”

The show will take place from 9am to 4pm, rain or shine.

In addition to the Corvettes, there will be over 70 basket raffles and 50/50s. Vettes At The Beach is the club’s largest fundraiser.

“All the money raised goes to charity” says Ennis. “We’ve given away over $300,000 since we began our show.”

In 2019 alone, sixteen local charities received $1000 checks from the Syracuse Corvette Club.

Click here to learn more about the club and Vettes At The Beach.

“We’re all grateful to be able to own America’s only true sportscar” adds Ennis. “We have a lot of fun with them. We came for the car. We stayed for the people.”