Why You Shouldn’t Avoid Going To The Dentist Because Of COVID-19

If you’ve put off going to the dentist because of your fears surrounding COVID-19, Dr. Michael Grossman says you should make an appointment today.

“The dental profession has proven to be very safe regarding COVID and so we’re seeing normal patient numbers, but just bigger problems these days” says Grossman, of Syracuse Straight Smiles.

Grossman says dentists and their staff have long taken precautions to protect both themselves and their patients. That includes regularly wearing gloves and masks. Now, because of COVID-19, they are wearing N95 masks and extra gowns, and there are extra safety protocols in place like air purifiers in the office.

Patients who have not seen a dentist in over a year can find themselves facing bigger dental issues. Dr. Grossman says even something small such as a cavity, if untreated, can end up requiring a root canal or the total loss of the tooth.

Click here to learn more about Syracuse Straight Smiles or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Grossman.