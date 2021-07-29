Ask Nave: Get Your Legal Questions Answered By Local Law Firm

The legal team at Syracuse’s Nave Law Firm are taking time to answer your legal questions – for free!

Ask Nave is just one of their Nave Cares initiatives. Launched earlier this year, the program helps the firm focus on giving back to the Central New York community while still supporting their clients’ needs.

Ask Nave allows people everywhere the opportunity to submit legal questions on the firm’s website and possibly have it answered by an attorney.

“Really it came down to a situation where we found that people are very nervous or stressed out when they need to talk to an attorney” says Managing Partner Dennis Nave. “So, we figured that this would be a good way where people could submit questions online and we can answer them right on Facebook and that way they kind of feel like attorneys are a little bit more approachable, so that way they’re not as nervous when they actually do need help.”

Watch the video above to see Mr. Nave answer some of the recently submitted questions – including one about getting a DWI while driving a golf cart.

