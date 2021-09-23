Ask Nave: Your Legal Questions Answered

Syracuse’s Nave Law Firm is giving back to Central New York through their Nave Cares initiatives. One aspect of it – called Ask Nave – allows people to submit legal questions online and have them answered by one of the firm’s attorneys for free.

Watch the video above to see Managing Partner Dennis Nave answer several of the submitted questions, including why New York State stopped to-go alcohol for pick-up and take-out and if a person can file for divorce if one spouse can’t be located.

Mr. Nave previously told Bridge Street, “Really it came down to a situation where we found that people are very nervous or stressed out when they need to talk to an attorney. So, we figured that this would be a good way where people could submit questions online and we can answer them right on Facebook and that way they kind of feel like attorneys are a little bit more approachable, so that way they’re not as nervous when they actually do need help.”

Click here to submit a legal question and Ask Nave yourself!

Nave Law Firm has their offices on Walton Street in Syracuse. You can call them at 315-285-6283 or visit their website by clicking here.