(WSYR-TV) — About 48 million people in the U.S. suffer from hearing loss, and for some the answer is American Sign Language (ASL).

Kelly Cooper is the Director of Deaf Services at Aurora of CNY and is deaf herself. She, with the help of an interpreter, Maggie Russell, spoke to Bridge Street about the importance of having interpreters and gave us advice on speaking with deaf community without knowing ASL.

To find out more head to NYConnects.NY.gove or AuroraCNY.org.