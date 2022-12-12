(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year.

From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.

Donation items include dog food, cat food and other pet and cleaning supplies used to maintain local animal shelters. For specific details on donation items, visit nyassembly.gov/stirpe to view the wish list of each participating animal shelter and organization. The Kia Foundation will accept opened or damaged bags of dry cat and dog food as well as gently used dog & cat accessories (bedding, toys, leashes, collars, etc.).