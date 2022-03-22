For the first time in 2 years, New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe held the 10th Annual Women of Distinction Awards in person.

The annual event honors women within the district who are making a difference in our community and Assemblyman Stirpe says it’s always a privilege to honor such special women during this special time of year.

“We have so many amazing women in the 127th district and they do things that don’t get noticed all the time, and Women’s History Month is the perfect time of year to say ‘women do things that are really amazing,'” he says,

Mary Kay Maroney is one of this year’s recipients. She received the Volunteer award this year, and she says that she’s proud to be honored.

“To receive this award is an incredible honor and I couldn’t be more thankful,” she says. “It’s kind of overwhelming and humbling in many many ways and I’m thankful for what I’m able to do.”

Mary Kay is a volunteer EMS working for the Fayetteville Fire Department. She’s also a volunteer at the Franciscan Ministries Health clinic and has been a nurse and instructor at Columbia and Syracuse University’s nursing programs. She adds that volunteering has always been an important part of her life and she’s thankful to have had the opportunity to combine her love of clinical practice and community to those who need it.

Out of 45 applicants, seven women including Mary Kay, were awarded the special honor: