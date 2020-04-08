Asymptomatic COVID-19 Survivor Tells His Story

Diaper need in Central New York has grown exponentially amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The CNY Diaper Bank has received nearly double the amount of requests in the month of March alone. And while the non-profit has had to stop their volunteer wrapping sessions, they still need your help.

Founder Michela Hugo says that they can no longer accept diapers from the community but they are accepting monetary donations. Those funds help the organization buy diapers at a lower cost to help serve the community, she adds.