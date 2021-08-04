Athletes Making Mental Health A Priority

The recent decisions made by athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have created even more conversations around women and mental health.

Women Ties founder Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham knows all too well how important mental health can be for anyone and she says these conversations are just the beginning. Tracy mentions that while these athletes are in the spotlight they too need to rest. She credits Biles for being brave to walk away and stresses that we need to be more respectful and celebrate their decisions rather than bring them down.

To learn more about how Tracy helps women in business across Central New York — find her online at WomenTies.com.